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NFL's Bold Move Down Under: Melbourne Hosts Historic 49ers vs. Rams Game

The NFL's Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the historic San Francisco 49ers and LA Rams game held in Melbourne is not a one-time event, with plans to return possibly by 2027. Despite some logistical challenges, the game is set for a sold-out crowd, promising immense growth for the NFL in Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 10-04-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 14:19 IST
NFL's Bold Move Down Under: Melbourne Hosts Historic 49ers vs. Rams Game
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NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell assured that the historic game between the San Francisco 49ers and the LA Rams in Melbourne is just the beginning, with potential for more by 2027. Speaking at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Goodell praised Australia's enthusiasm for sports.

He dismissed notions of the event being a 'one-off' or 'circus' and stressed the league's long-term investment in the region. Goodell revealed strong ticket sales, indicating a significant fan base and promising future engagement.

While San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan expressed concern over the team's opening game travel, Goodell acknowledged the challenges but reiterated the global expansion's benefits, aiming for a competitive yet rewarding experience for the teams involved.

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