Vaishali's Triumph: India's Chess Prodigy Leads Women's Candidates

R. Vaishali, the promising Indian chess player, has taken center stage in the Women's Candidates tournament, leading after ten rounds. Her impressive performance has seen her rise above renowned competitors, including Anna Muzychuk and Zhu Jiner, positioning herself as the potential title winner.

In the next round, she will face Russia's Aleksandra Goryachkina, aiming to extend her slim lead and strengthen her bid for the championship. A victory would not only seal the tournament but also grant her the chance to play against the reigning world champion, Ju Wenjun, later this year.

With four rounds still to play, the tournament remain wide open. Vaishali's aggressive and strategic approach has marked her journey as exceptional, making her a standout figure in the global chess arena.