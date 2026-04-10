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Vaishali's Triumph: India's Chess Prodigy Leads Women's Candidates

R. Vaishali, sister of R. Praggnanandhaa, leads the Women's Candidates tournament after 10 rounds, ahead of strong competitors like Anna Muzychuk and Zhu Jiner. With four rounds remaining, she aims for the title to challenge Ju Wenjun. Her bold play makes her a standout in a competitive field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paphos | Updated: 10-04-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 14:45 IST
Vaishali's Triumph: India's Chess Prodigy Leads Women's Candidates
Vaishali
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R. Vaishali, the promising Indian chess player, has taken center stage in the Women's Candidates tournament, leading after ten rounds. Her impressive performance has seen her rise above renowned competitors, including Anna Muzychuk and Zhu Jiner, positioning herself as the potential title winner.

In the next round, she will face Russia's Aleksandra Goryachkina, aiming to extend her slim lead and strengthen her bid for the championship. A victory would not only seal the tournament but also grant her the chance to play against the reigning world champion, Ju Wenjun, later this year.

With four rounds still to play, the tournament remain wide open. Vaishali's aggressive and strategic approach has marked her journey as exceptional, making her a standout figure in the global chess arena.

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