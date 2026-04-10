Tyson Fury's Triumphant Return: The Gypsy King Reigns Again

Former world champion Tyson Fury has asserted his dominance in the heavyweight division as he prepares for an electrifying return to the ring against Arslanbek Makhmudov this Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Fury, known for his charismatic persona, confidently predicted a knockout victory over what he calls a 'bear-fighting Russian.'

After a 16-month hiatus and a tragic car accident involving close friends, Fury is back with renewed vigor, determined to reclaim his place at the top of heavyweight boxing.

(With inputs from agencies.)