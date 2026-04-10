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Gearing Up for Glory: Commonwealth Delegation Reviews India's 2030 Games Preparations

A high-level delegation from Commonwealth Sport, led by President Dr. Donald Rukare, visited India from April 8-10 to review preparations for the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Amdavad. They inspected key venues and discussed plans with Indian officials, expressing confidence in India's vision for a landmark centenary edition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:22 IST
Gearing Up for Glory: Commonwealth Delegation Reviews India's 2030 Games Preparations
Commonwealth Sports delegation (Photo/IOA). Image Credit: ANI
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A high-level delegation from Commonwealth Sport, led by President Dr. Donald Rukare, recently concluded a pivotal tour in India to assess the nation's preparations for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, slated to take place in Amdavad. This strategic visit was part of ongoing engagements to ensure a successful centenary edition of the Games.

The delegation, which included CEO Katie Sadleir and Director of Games & Assurance Darren Hall, conducted a comprehensive review of potential competition venues across Amdavad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, and Ekta Nagar from April 8-10. Key locations such as Mahatma Mandir, Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, Narendra Modi Stadium, and IIT Gandhinagar were inspected, alongside meetings with senior Government of Gujarat officials and city authorities.

Dr. Donald Rukare commended the scale of planning and quality of infrastructure on behalf of Commonwealth Sport, highlighting the visionary and ambitious approach taken by the Indian stakeholders. PT Usha, President of the Commonwealth Games Association (India), expressed optimism and commitment to delivering a historic and innovative Games in 2030, underscoring collaboration as a pivotal force behind this ambitious endeavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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