Rising Star Ashok Sharma Aims to Rewrite Speed Bowler's Fate

In the high-speed world of IPL bowling, where injuries loom large, Ashok Sharma stands out with his disciplined approach. The 23-year-old Rajasthan native gained fame with a blistering 154.2 kmph delivery against the Rajasthan Royals, representing the Gujarat Giants.

Bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 90 lakh, Sharma credits his regimented lifestyle for maintaining his fitness, emphasizing the importance of timely sleep, recovery, and diet. Inspired by cricketing peers, Sharma doesn't obsess over breaking speed records but dreams of an enduring career across all formats.

Despite the challenges of fast bowling, Sharma remains committed to his craft. He consults seasoned players and coaches, focusing on delivering precision in the demanding IPL environment. Beyond cricketing achievements, taking care of his family's well-being remains at the forefront of Sharma's aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)