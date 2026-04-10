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India's Boxing Triumph at Asian Championships: A New Era of Talent Emerges

India concluded the Asian Boxing Championships 2026 with notable success, securing the second position in the medal standings. Vishvanath Suresh's gold in the 50kg category, along with a total of 16 medals, highlights the country's growing prowess in boxing, especially with a historic performance by the women's team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:53 IST
India's Boxing Triumph at Asian Championships: A New Era of Talent Emerges
Vishvanath Suresh with his support staff in Ulaanbaatar. (Photo/Asian Boxing). Image Credit: ANI
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India brought a memorable campaign to a close at the Asian Boxing Championships 2026, with Vishvanath Suresh capturing gold in the men's 50kg division by defeating Japan's Daichi Iwai with a commanding 5:0 victory in the final bout.

The Indian team ended second on the medal table, securing five golds — one short of Kazakhstan — but achieved the highest medal count with a total of 16. The Indian women's squad delivered an outstanding performance, capturing 10 medals, with victories in four categories, marking an exceptional achievement at the continental level.

Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh commented on the team's success, highlighting the remarkable showing by the women, who topped the medal tally. He praised Vishvanath's rapid ascension in the international arena and emphasized the depth of talent emerging from the nation, underscoring a promising future for Indian boxing.

Notably, standout performances by Minakshi, Preeti, Priya, and Arundhati brought gold to the team, while the depth of talent was evident by Jaismine and Alfiyan Pathan's silver medals.

The positive results underscore the robust state of India's boxing program, setting the stage for upcoming international competitions and affirming the country's position as a dominant force in Asian boxing.

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