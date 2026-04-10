India's Commanding Performance at Billie Jean King Cup

India marked a day of triumph at the Billie Jean King Cup as Zeel Desai and Sahaja Yamalapalli both achieved emphatic wins against their Mongolian opponents. Zeel's authoritative 6-0, 6-0 victory took only 37 minutes, while Sahaja mirrored the success by securing an identical scoreline in 42 minutes.

The competition saw unranked players from Mongolia unable to trouble the Indian contingent. Zeel demonstrated precision and skill, with her opponent, 15-year-old Anu-Vjin Gantor, struggling to win a single point unaided by Desai's errors. Sahaja similarly faced no resistance from 32-year-old Jargal Altansarnai.

India's victory stabilizes their position in Group I of the Asia/Oceania tournament. The team now turns its focus to their final match against Korea, seeking to reinforce their spot and advance past the group stage despite previous setbacks against Thailand.

(With inputs from agencies.)