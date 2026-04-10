India's Commanding Performance at Billie Jean King Cup
India showcased their dominance in the Billie Jean King Cup as Zeel Desai and Sahaja Yamalapalli both clinched overwhelming victories against Mongolia. Desai won her match in just 37 minutes, while Yamalapalli finished in 42 minutes. India now faces Korea, aiming to secure their Group I standing.
- Country:
- India
India marked a day of triumph at the Billie Jean King Cup as Zeel Desai and Sahaja Yamalapalli both achieved emphatic wins against their Mongolian opponents. Zeel's authoritative 6-0, 6-0 victory took only 37 minutes, while Sahaja mirrored the success by securing an identical scoreline in 42 minutes.
The competition saw unranked players from Mongolia unable to trouble the Indian contingent. Zeel demonstrated precision and skill, with her opponent, 15-year-old Anu-Vjin Gantor, struggling to win a single point unaided by Desai's errors. Sahaja similarly faced no resistance from 32-year-old Jargal Altansarnai.
India's victory stabilizes their position in Group I of the Asia/Oceania tournament. The team now turns its focus to their final match against Korea, seeking to reinforce their spot and advance past the group stage despite previous setbacks against Thailand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strengthening Ties: China and North Korea's Strategic Diplomacy
TN Elections 2026: Tamilisai Soundararajan begins Mylapore campaign with Temple prayers, Expresses confidence in BJP victory
Korea's Corporate Reform: A Transparent Path Forward
IUML Confident in UDF Victory, Abstains from DCM Claim
South Korea's Justice Minister Pledges Justice for Foreign Adoptees