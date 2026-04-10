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Lalit Modi Advocates for Gambhir's Long-term Role at KKR

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi has urged the Kolkata Knight Riders to reinstate Gautam Gambhir in a long-term capacity, emphasizing his past success and value. He suggests offering Gambhir incentives similar to those given to Shane Warne, who had an equity stake in Rajasthan Royals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 17:56 IST
Lalit Modi Advocates for Gambhir's Long-term Role at KKR
Gautam Gambhir. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a recent exchange on social media platform X, former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi has thrown his weight behind former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, proposing that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) should re-engage him for a lasting role. Modi's comments were in response to a user praising Gambhir's past contributions to the team.

Modi asserted that Gambhir was the ideal figure for KKR, recommending that the team's management go to any lengths to bring him back. He suggested using financial incentives such as stock options, drawing parallels with late Australian cricketer Shane Warne, who enjoyed equity benefits during his tenure with Rajasthan Royals.

Highlighting Gambhir's successful stint with KKR, including leading the team to IPL victories in 2012 and 2014, Modi emphasized his potential as a valuable asset. As KKR struggles in the current IPL season, having secured just one point in four matches, Modi's advocacy for Gambhir's return could stir significant conversations within the franchise.

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