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India Gears Up for Grand 2030 Commonwealth Games

India is poised to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, with Commonwealth Sport President Donald Rukare praising the country's preparedness. A high-level delegation reviewed various venues and infrastructure across Gujarat, noting India's capability for a multi-sport event that promises not only athletic excellence but rich cultural experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:47 IST
India Gears Up for Grand 2030 Commonwealth Games
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India is on track to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, according to Commonwealth Sport President Donald Rukare, who lauded the country's preparations during a recent visit. Along with CEO Katie Sadleir and Director of Games Darren Hall, Rukare toured key venues across Gujarat including Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, and Ekta Nagar.

The delegation reviewed competition venues, met with high-ranking officials, and expressed confidence that India is ready for a grand spectacle in 2030. While details of the sports programme are still being finalized, the infrastructure in Ahmedabad is deemed capable of hosting a wide range of events, with expectations for a vibrant cultural component.

India scored ahead of Nigeria to win the bid for the 2030 Games, emphasizing cost-effectiveness and legacy benefits of facilities. A three-tier organizational structure will guide the event to prevent challenges seen in past games, ensuring long-term value for the community and efficient use of public money.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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