High Stakes and Stellar Performances: Delhi-leg of the Indian Open Series Shines Bright

World Championship finalist Sachin Yadav is set to compete with prominence at the Delhi-leg of the Indian Open Series on Saturday. Hosted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the event promises intense competition for track and field athletes.

The focus in men's javelin remains on Yadav, who secured a commendable fourth place with a throw of 86.27m at the World Championships in Tokyo. Sharing the arena will be Asian silver medallist Shivam Lohakare, Kishore Kumar Jena, and Rohit Yadav, setting the stage for a fierce contest.

The men's 100m event will feature Animesh Kujur, India's record holder, who aims to demonstrate his exceptional skills before the upcoming National Senior Athletics Federation Competition in May. The Delhi-leg, part of the 16-leg series beginning in Bengaluru, marks a noteworthy phase of the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)