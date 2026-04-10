Left Menu

High Stakes and Stellar Performances: Delhi-leg of the Indian Open Series Shines Bright

Sachin Yadav, a World Championships finalist, will compete alongside India's elite track and field athletes at the Indian Open Series in Delhi. Highlights include intense competitions in the men's javelin and 100m sprint. The series began April 4 in Bengaluru, with Delhi being the third leg.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 19:34 IST
High Stakes and Stellar Performances: Delhi-leg of the Indian Open Series Shines Bright
Sachin Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

World Championship finalist Sachin Yadav is set to compete with prominence at the Delhi-leg of the Indian Open Series on Saturday. Hosted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the event promises intense competition for track and field athletes.

The focus in men's javelin remains on Yadav, who secured a commendable fourth place with a throw of 86.27m at the World Championships in Tokyo. Sharing the arena will be Asian silver medallist Shivam Lohakare, Kishore Kumar Jena, and Rohit Yadav, setting the stage for a fierce contest.

The men's 100m event will feature Animesh Kujur, India's record holder, who aims to demonstrate his exceptional skills before the upcoming National Senior Athletics Federation Competition in May. The Delhi-leg, part of the 16-leg series beginning in Bengaluru, marks a noteworthy phase of the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Massachusetts Court Advances Child Protection Case Against Meta

Massachusetts Court Advances Child Protection Case Against Meta

 Global
2
Revamped Atal Canteens & Housing Initiatives in Delhi: A New Era for Urban Development

Revamped Atal Canteens & Housing Initiatives in Delhi: A New Era for Urban D...

 India
3
TN saw many elections, best example for peaceful polls, first time CS transferred, says CM Stalin at campaign.

TN saw many elections, best example for peaceful polls, first time CS transf...

 India
4
ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission Achieves Milestone: Successful Air Drop Test Completed

ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission Achieves Milestone: Successful Air Drop Test Comple...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026