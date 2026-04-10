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Italy's Football Revamp: A New Era Begins

Italy, sidelined from the World Cup for the third time, is set for friendlies under interim coach Silvio Baldini. Changes in the Italian Football Federation follow their failure, with significant departures, including President Gravina. Upcoming UEFA Nations League matches could mark a new beginning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:14 IST
Italy's Football Revamp: A New Era Begins
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Italy, once a powerhouse in international football, finds itself at a crossroads after failing to qualify for the World Cup finals for the third consecutive time. In an effort to revitalize the team, the Italian Football Federation has appointed Under-21 coach Silvio Baldini to lead the squad in two friendly matches in June, announced on Friday.

Amid growing political pressure, the federation's president Gabriele Gravina resigned, and former goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon stepped down as delegation chief. The team's head coach, Gennaro Gattuso, also vacated his position, marking a significant reshuffle within the sport's governing body in Italy.

Italy will face Luxembourg away on June 3, followed by a match against Greece on June 7. These friendlies will precede their participation in the upcoming UEFA Nations League, where they will compete in Group 1 of League A alongside France, Belgium, and Turkey, starting in September, marking a potential turning point for the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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