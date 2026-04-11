Nike's Kit Conundrum: A Seam Away from Perfection

Nike is currently addressing a design flaw concerning several national team kits ahead of this year's World Cup, according to British media reports. Problems were first observed during last month's international break, with bulging around shoulder seams notable on shirts worn by teams such as England, France, and Uruguay.

A representative from Nike informed The Guardian that the defect is a 'minor issue' that does not affect performance, although the aesthetics do not meet company standards. The defect affects both player and replica shirts, sparking concern among fans.

This development surfaces as Nike grapples with its innovation strategy and surplus inventory after lackluster financial results. In response, CEO Elliott Hill has committed to redirecting focus towards core sports, announcing Andy Caine as the new Chief Innovation Officer.