Indian Open Series: Delhi to Host Top Track and Field Talents
World Championships finalist Sachin Yadav headlines the Delhi-leg of the Indian Open Series at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium set for April 11. The event promises high competition across various disciplines, including javelin and sprint events, highlighted by national record holders and emerging athletes eager for a strong season start.
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The highly anticipated Delhi-leg of the Indian Open Series, scheduled for April 11 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, promises to be a thrilling showcase of India's top track and field athletes. World Championships finalist Sachin Yadav, along with a host of elite competitors, will grace the event, generating significant excitement.
Sachin Yadav, fresh off a commendable fourth-place finish with a throw of 86.27 meters at the 2025 Tokyo World Championships, is aiming to kick-start his 2026 season with a strong performance in the men's javelin. He will face stiff competition from fellow athletes, including promising javelin thrower Shivam Lohakare and two-time Asian Games champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor.
Away from the field events, the men's 100m dash is set to be a nail-biting contest. Record-holders Animesh Kujur and Gurindervir Singh are expected to battle fiercely among other sprinters, while national quarter-mile record holder Vishal TK will be looking to set new benchmarks. The day-long event starting with a 10,000m race at 6 a.m., will culminate with the men's 1500m race, showcasing talent across both senior and junior categories. (ANI)