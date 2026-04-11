Indian Open Series: Delhi to Host Top Track and Field Talents

The highly anticipated Delhi-leg of the Indian Open Series, scheduled for April 11 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, promises to be a thrilling showcase of India's top track and field athletes. World Championships finalist Sachin Yadav, along with a host of elite competitors, will grace the event, generating significant excitement.

Sachin Yadav, fresh off a commendable fourth-place finish with a throw of 86.27 meters at the 2025 Tokyo World Championships, is aiming to kick-start his 2026 season with a strong performance in the men's javelin. He will face stiff competition from fellow athletes, including promising javelin thrower Shivam Lohakare and two-time Asian Games champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor.

Away from the field events, the men's 100m dash is set to be a nail-biting contest. Record-holders Animesh Kujur and Gurindervir Singh are expected to battle fiercely among other sprinters, while national quarter-mile record holder Vishal TK will be looking to set new benchmarks. The day-long event starting with a 10,000m race at 6 a.m., will culminate with the men's 1500m race, showcasing talent across both senior and junior categories. (ANI)