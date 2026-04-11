Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Lineup Changes in IPL Clash

The Punjab Kings, under the leadership of skipper Shreyas Iyer, opted to bowl first after winning the toss in their Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Notable changes in the lineup for the Punjab Kings include the replacement of Nehal Wadhera with Priyansh Arya, while the Sunrisers Hyderabad have brought in Salil Arora, marking a strategic decision, as well as handing a debut to Praful Hinge.

The changes reflect a strategic approach from both teams in a bid to outperform the other in this crucial IPL clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)