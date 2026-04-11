Left Menu

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Lineup Changes in IPL Clash

In an IPL match, Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, chose to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Key lineup changes include Priyansh Arya replacing Nehal Wadhera for PBKS, while SRH introduces debutant Praful Hinge. The match sees strategic personnel shifts aiming to secure victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 11-04-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 15:15 IST
Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Lineup Changes in IPL Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Punjab Kings, under the leadership of skipper Shreyas Iyer, opted to bowl first after winning the toss in their Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Notable changes in the lineup for the Punjab Kings include the replacement of Nehal Wadhera with Priyansh Arya, while the Sunrisers Hyderabad have brought in Salil Arora, marking a strategic decision, as well as handing a debut to Praful Hinge.

The changes reflect a strategic approach from both teams in a bid to outperform the other in this crucial IPL clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's New EV Policy: Charging Up the Future

Delhi's New EV Policy: Charging Up the Future

 India
2
Bengal's women will benefit from 33 pc reservation in govt jobs, which would be implemented after BJP comes to power in state: Modi.

Bengal's women will benefit from 33 pc reservation in govt jobs, which would...

 India
3
The Political Storm: Kerala Marriage Controversy

The Political Storm: Kerala Marriage Controversy

 India
4
Justice Served: Mass Convictions in Abuja's Militant Trials

Justice Served: Mass Convictions in Abuja's Militant Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026