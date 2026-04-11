Arsenal Stumbles: Bournemouth's Upset Opens Premier League Title Race

Arsenal's ambitions for the Premier League title faced a major setback following a surprising 2-1 home defeat by Bournemouth. Despite an opportunity to widen the gap over Manchester City, this marks Arsenal's third loss in four matches across competitions.

Alex Scott's decisive strike in the 74th minute at Emirates Stadium added pressure on Arsenal, who are ahead by a slim lead, as they prepare for a critical clash against Manchester City. Arsenal's season has seen challenges, including losses to City in the League Cup and Southampton in the FA Cup.

Bournemouth's win, secured by Scott after Viktor Gyokeres equalized through a penalty, showcased their resilience and extended their unbeaten run to 12 games in the Premier League, a record for the club. Their back-to-back victories at Arsenal further highlight their growing prowess.