Russia Dominates India in U17 Women's Friendly

In an intense face-off at the Matsesta Football Center in Sochi, the Indian U17 women's team suffered a 0-4 defeat against Russia in their first friendly match of a three-game series.

The Indian side, coached by Pamela Conti, began with promise, but the tactical prowess of the Russian team led to a decisive victory. Valeria Menyailova broke the deadlock just before halftime, setting the stage for further scores by Dana Dobrovitskaya, Alisa Klimova, and Angelina Gulyayeva, who played pivotal roles in the win.

Even with notable efforts from India's Redima Devi and skipper Bonfilia Shullai, the Young Tigresses couldn't find the back of the net. The match is part of India's preparation for the upcoming AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)