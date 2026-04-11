India Shines at 2026 Senior Asian Wrestling Championships with Gold Thrills

In a spectacular display at the 2026 Senior Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Indian wrestlers showcased their prowess, taking home two gold medals on the penultimate day. World U-23 champion Sujeet claimed the gold in the men's 65kg freestyle category with an impressive 8-1 victory over Uzbekistan's Umidjon Jalolov, marking India's first gold in this category since Bajrang Punia's 2019 win.

Sujeet's initial cautious approach was quickly replaced by a strategic onslaught that secured his win. Shortly after, in another striking performance, Abhimanyou overcame an early 0-2 deficit to defeat Mongolia's Tulga Tumur Ochir 5-3 in the men's 70kg final, effectively doubling the Indian camp's celebration.

Despite Sandeep Mann's close-fought loss in the 79kg finals, India's medal tally included two golds, four silvers, and eight bronzes. With Aman and Mukul Dahiya reaching their respective finals, India's prospects for additional golds on the championship's last day remain promising.

(With inputs from agencies.)