Left Menu

Vaishali Shines at Women's Candidates Tournament

Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali secured a significant victory against Russia's Aleksandra Goryachkina in the Women's Candidates tournament, improving her standing with seven points from 11 games. This win gave her a comfortable lead, pushing Goryachkina further from the top. Meanwhile, other players battled to maintain their positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paphos | Updated: 11-04-2026 23:02 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 23:02 IST
Vaishali Shines at Women's Candidates Tournament
R Vaishali
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali continued her impressive performance in the Women's Candidates tournament by defeating Russia's Aleksandra Goryachkina in the 11th round on Saturday. This crucial win brought Vaishali's tally to seven points from 11 games.

For Goryachkina, this loss effectively diminished her chances in the tournament as she lagged behind the leader by two points. Vaishali's success allowed her to extend her lead over closest competitors Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine and China's Jiner Zhu, both of whom settled for draws in their respective matches.

Vaishali, employing strategic prowess and innovative moves, overcame Goryachkina's London system opening. Despite an initial exchange of Queens, Vaishali managed to trap Goryachkina's rook, ultimately dominating the game. Meanwhile, in the open section, other prominent players like R Praggnanandhaa and Hikaru Nakamura faced their own challenges, with the tournament leader Javokhir Sindarov edging closer to victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sanju Samson's Spectacular Century Powers CSK to Victory

Sanju Samson's Spectacular Century Powers CSK to Victory

 India
2
Nitish Kumar Transitions to Rajya Sabha, Resigns as Bihar CM

Nitish Kumar Transitions to Rajya Sabha, Resigns as Bihar CM

 India
3
Escalation Amid Easter Peace: Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Russian Border Tensions

Escalation Amid Easter Peace: Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Russian Border ...

 Global
4
Uttar Pradesh CM Promises Land Ownership for Displaced Hindu Families

Uttar Pradesh CM Promises Land Ownership for Displaced Hindu Families

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026