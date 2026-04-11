Vaishali Shines at Women's Candidates Tournament

Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali continued her impressive performance in the Women's Candidates tournament by defeating Russia's Aleksandra Goryachkina in the 11th round on Saturday. This crucial win brought Vaishali's tally to seven points from 11 games.

For Goryachkina, this loss effectively diminished her chances in the tournament as she lagged behind the leader by two points. Vaishali's success allowed her to extend her lead over closest competitors Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine and China's Jiner Zhu, both of whom settled for draws in their respective matches.

Vaishali, employing strategic prowess and innovative moves, overcame Goryachkina's London system opening. Despite an initial exchange of Queens, Vaishali managed to trap Goryachkina's rook, ultimately dominating the game. Meanwhile, in the open section, other prominent players like R Praggnanandhaa and Hikaru Nakamura faced their own challenges, with the tournament leader Javokhir Sindarov edging closer to victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)