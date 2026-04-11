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Golden Triumph: Indian Women's Archery Team Shines at World Cup

The Indian women's compound archery team clinched a gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 1, defeating the USA 233-232. This success was a standout for India as other categories, including men's compound and recurve, didn't reach medal rounds. Upcoming Asian Games make competition fiercer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puebla | Updated: 11-04-2026 23:38 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 23:38 IST
Golden Triumph: Indian Women's Archery Team Shines at World Cup
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The Indian women's compound archery trio secured a gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 1, narrowly defeating the USA with a 233-232 victory. This triumph marks India's first significant win in a season-opening event, compensating for underperformance across other categories.

In contrast, Indian archers in men's compound and recurve events failed to reach medal rounds, with notable archers like Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari exiting early. The Indian men's recurve team made an opening-round exit against Spain, while the women's team fell in the quarterfinals to Turkey.

The championship took an intense turn in the women's team gold medal match, where India overcame a deficit to achieve a one-point victory. The performance unfolded as a critical prelude to the upcoming Asian Games, highlighting competitive readiness amidst growing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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