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Tyson Fury Challenges Anthony Joshua to Battle of Britain

In his first fight since October 2024, Tyson Fury defeated Arslanbek Makhmudov in a decisive victory. Fury then called out Anthony Joshua for a potential fight, setting the stage for what could be the biggest showdown in British boxing history. Joshua indicated interest, pending successful negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-04-2026 03:56 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 03:56 IST
Tyson Fury Challenges Anthony Joshua to Battle of Britain
Tyson Fury
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a spectacular return to the ring, former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury secured a decisive win over Russia's Arslanbek Makhmudov at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

The fight marked Fury's first appearance since his loss to Oleksandr Usyk in October 2024, and he eagerly called out fellow British boxer Anthony Joshua for a future bout, promising fans the 'Battle of Britain.'

Fury's commanding points victory, scored 120-108 and 119-109 by the judges, reasserted his dominance in the sport, while Joshua expressed an interest in the matchup, contingent upon successful negotiations.

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