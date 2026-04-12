Tyson Fury Challenges Anthony Joshua to Battle of Britain

In a spectacular return to the ring, former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury secured a decisive win over Russia's Arslanbek Makhmudov at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

The fight marked Fury's first appearance since his loss to Oleksandr Usyk in October 2024, and he eagerly called out fellow British boxer Anthony Joshua for a future bout, promising fans the 'Battle of Britain.'

Fury's commanding points victory, scored 120-108 and 119-109 by the judges, reasserted his dominance in the sport, while Joshua expressed an interest in the matchup, contingent upon successful negotiations.