In a captivating MLS showdown, Lionel Messi and Adri Mehmeti were pivotal as their teams battled to a dramatic 2-2 draw. Despite Messi's brilliant set-up for Germán Berterame's goal, Mehmeti secured an equalizer that thrilled fans at Inter Miami's new stadium.

The match highlighted Messi's enduring prowess and Mehmeti's rising star power. Messi's assist to Berterame in the second half gave Inter Miami a temporary lead, showcasing his unmatched vision amidst tight Red Bulls defense.

Yet, New York's Mehmeti, with help from Julian Hall, delivered a critical goal, illustrating the competitive spirit of MLS. The end result reflected both teams' resilience, with memorable chances and near misses defining the thrilling encounter.