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Clash of Legends: Messi and Mehmeti Shine in Thrilling MLS Draw

In a gripping MLS match, Lionel Messi and Adri Mehmeti each influenced the outcome, ending in a 2-2 tie between Inter Miami and New York Red Bulls. Messi set up a crucial goal, while Mehmeti scored to equalize, showcasing the talent that linked their performances 17 years apart.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 12-04-2026 09:32 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 09:32 IST
Clash of Legends: Messi and Mehmeti Shine in Thrilling MLS Draw
Lionel Messi
  • Country:
  • United States

In a captivating MLS showdown, Lionel Messi and Adri Mehmeti were pivotal as their teams battled to a dramatic 2-2 draw. Despite Messi's brilliant set-up for Germán Berterame's goal, Mehmeti secured an equalizer that thrilled fans at Inter Miami's new stadium.

The match highlighted Messi's enduring prowess and Mehmeti's rising star power. Messi's assist to Berterame in the second half gave Inter Miami a temporary lead, showcasing his unmatched vision amidst tight Red Bulls defense.

Yet, New York's Mehmeti, with help from Julian Hall, delivered a critical goal, illustrating the competitive spirit of MLS. The end result reflected both teams' resilience, with memorable chances and near misses defining the thrilling encounter.

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