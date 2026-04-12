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Gout Gout Shatters Records: Australia's First Sub-20 Second 200m Sprinter

Australian sprinter Gout Gout set a new national and world Under-20 record by running 200 meters in 19.67 seconds at the Australian Athletics Championships. Gout became the first Australian to break the 20-second barrier legally. The 18-year-old was the highlight, overshadowing the absence of his main rival Lachlan Kennedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 11:13 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 11:13 IST
Gout Gout Shatters Records: Australia's First Sub-20 Second 200m Sprinter

In a groundbreaking achievement, Australian sprinter Gout Gout shattered records by completing the 200 meters race in 19.67 seconds at the Australian Athletics Championships in Sydney. This feat made him the first Australian to break the 20-second barrier legally.

Despite fierce competition, Gout's historic run stood out, eclipsing the world Under-20 mark and his own previous national record. Fellow sprinters Aidan Murphy and Calab Law finished second and third, respectively, but it was Gout's 200m title defense that stole the spotlight.

Gout's rapid ascent in the sprinting world has drawn global attention, with comparisons being made to Jamaican legend Usain Bolt. Meanwhile, his main rival, Lachlan Kennedy, withdrew from the 200m race to manage his season's workload, setting his sights on the Commonwealth Games.

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