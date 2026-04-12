India's Bumpy Ride in the Billie Jean King Cup: A Week of Missed Chances

India's Billie Jean King Cup journey ended with a third-place finish in Asia/Oceania Group I, as a rocky start prevented the team from advancing to the World Group Play-offs. Captain Vishal Uppal reflected on a campaign marred by missed opportunities and narrow defeats, especially against Thailand.

After a promising victory over South Korea in their final match, Uppal admitted that the team's chances were dashed by early losses. Despite the disappointment, India's performance against Korea highlighted the squad's potential when performing optimally. Senior player Ankita Raina emphasized the privilege of representing the country, emphasizing dedication and determination.

Moving forward, India seeks to build on their doubles strengths with partners like Raina and Rutuja Bhosale, focusing on upcoming continental events such as the Asian Games. Both the captain and players remain hopeful, acknowledging the need for improved mentality and physical development among younger athletes.