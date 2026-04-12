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Dramatic Twists and Triumphs in Weekend Sports

This weekend's sports events saw Rory McIlroy's lead evaporate at the Masters, Gunnnar Henderson's homer spree for the Orioles, and Jack Eichel securing the Knights' playoff spot. Tyson Fury defeated Arslanbek Makhmudov, calling out Anthony Joshua next. Notable signings in WNBA also highlighted the exciting sports weekend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 13:29 IST
Dramatic Twists and Triumphs in Weekend Sports
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In a weekend of high stakes and unexpected turns, Rory McIlroy's dominance at the Masters was challenged by Cameron Young's surge. McIlroy's initial lead evaporated as the competition intensified.

In baseball, Gunnar Henderson powered through with another home run, aiding the Baltimore Orioles in beating the San Francisco Giants. Jack Eichel's overtime goal ensured the Golden Knights' entry into the NHL playoffs, adding layers of excitement to the sporting landscape.

The WNBA saw pivotal signings with Veronica Burton re-upping with the Golden State Valkyries, and Alanna Smith joining the Dallas Wings. Meanwhile, in boxing, Tyson Fury's victory over Arslanbek Makhmudov set the stage for a much-anticipated showdown with Anthony Joshua.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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