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Sawan Barwal: Breaking Records From Himalayan Trails to Rotterdam Roads

Sawan Barwal, a long-distance runner from Himachal Pradesh, shattered a 48-year-old national marathon record at the NN Marathon Rotterdam. Clocking 2:11:58, Barwal surpassed Shivnath Singh's longstanding record. Despite it being his debut marathon, Barwal's achievement underscores years of hard training and dedication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rotterdam | Updated: 12-04-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 17:25 IST
Sawan Barwal: Breaking Records From Himalayan Trails to Rotterdam Roads
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  • Netherlands

In a remarkable display of endurance and skill, long-distance runner Sawan Barwal made history at the NN Marathon Rotterdam, shattering a 48-year-old national marathon record.

Clocking in at 2:11:58, Barwal surpassed the previous record set by Shivnath Singh in 1978, catapulting himself into the spotlight of Indian athletics. Despite this being his first official marathon, the Himachal Pradesh native showcased his years of dedication and training.

The 28-year-old athlete, an Indian Army personnel, moved up significantly during the race, demonstrating resilience and skill. His career, guided by coach Gopal Thakur, has been marked by a series of national successes, laying the foundation for his groundbreaking achievement in Rotterdam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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