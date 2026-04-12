Kerala Triumphs: Dominates Asmita Khelo India Women's Cycling Championship

Kerala showcased a commanding performance to clinch the top spot at the Asmita Khelo India Women's League South Zone Track Cycling Championship. The host state secured 35 medals, including 11 gold, 14 silver, and 10 bronze, underscoring its supremacy in the event.

Held at the LNCPE Velodrome in Karyavattom, the two-day championship featured under-16, under-18, and women's elite categories, drawing participation from states across the region. Tamil Nadu took second place with 14 medals, while Karnataka and Telangana followed.

The championship, led by the Sports Authority of India, aimed to promote indigenous sports equipment with special events featuring Indian-made bicycles. Winners will advance to the national championship in Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)