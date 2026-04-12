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Kerala Triumphs: Dominates Asmita Khelo India Women's Cycling Championship

Kerala emerged victorious at the Asmita Khelo India Women's League South Zone Track Cycling Championship, winning 35 medals. The event, organized by the Sports Authority of India, featured various track cycling competitions. Kerala's performance secured their spot at the upcoming national championship in Uttarakhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-04-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 17:33 IST
Kerala Triumphs: Dominates Asmita Khelo India Women's Cycling Championship
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Kerala showcased a commanding performance to clinch the top spot at the Asmita Khelo India Women's League South Zone Track Cycling Championship. The host state secured 35 medals, including 11 gold, 14 silver, and 10 bronze, underscoring its supremacy in the event.

Held at the LNCPE Velodrome in Karyavattom, the two-day championship featured under-16, under-18, and women's elite categories, drawing participation from states across the region. Tamil Nadu took second place with 14 medals, while Karnataka and Telangana followed.

The championship, led by the Sports Authority of India, aimed to promote indigenous sports equipment with special events featuring Indian-made bicycles. Winners will advance to the national championship in Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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