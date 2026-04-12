Sawan Barwal Breaks 48-Year-Old Indian Marathon Record

Long-distance runner Sawan Barwal made history on Sunday by setting a new national marathon record in Indian athletics. Competing at the NN Marathon Rotterdam, Barwal clocked 2 hours 11 minutes and 58 seconds, breaking the 48-year-old record previously held by Shivnath Singh since 1978.

This achievement is particularly noteworthy as it marked Barwal's debut in marathon racing. Prior to this, he had only participated in half marathons and shorter track events. Originally from a village in Himachal Pradesh, Barwal has ascended to prominence through consistent hard work and training.

Though faced with adverse weather conditions during the race, Barwal's perseverance shone through as he hung on to break the record. Despite falling short of his personal goal to complete the race in 2:10:00, Barwal expressed satisfaction with the learning opportunity provided by the Rotterdam race.

(With inputs from agencies.)