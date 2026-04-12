Jannik Sinner Triumphs Over Alcaraz to Claim Monte Carlo Title and World No.1 Ranking

Italy's tennis sensation Jannik Sinner dethroned defending champion Carlos Alcaraz with a 7-6(5), 6-3 victory in the Monte Carlo final on Sunday, securing his inaugural Masters title on clay. This win also propels Sinner back to the world number one ranking, overtaking Alcaraz.

Sinner's victory marks an extraordinary season, matching a feat only previously achieved by Novak Djokovic with the 'Sunshine Double' and a Monte Carlo win in the same year. Sinner's journey includes a series of triumphs in Masters 1000 events across Paris, Indian Wells, and Miami, bringing his Masters titles tally to eight.

In challenging windy conditions, Sinner persevered against Alcaraz's initial rallies, ultimately clinching the match after a decisive first serve winning the tiebreak. Sinner's comeback in the second set underscored his resilience, and the triumph became official as Alcaraz faltered on championship point.

(With inputs from agencies.)