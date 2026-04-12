Thrilling Showdown: RCB vs MI IPL Match Recap

In a thrilling Indian Premier League encounter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru showcased a batting spectacle against Mumbai Indians, scoring a formidable 240 for 4 on Sunday.

Phil Salt blasted his way to a stellar 78, while the ever-reliable Virat Kohli added a steady 50. Other contributors, including Rajat Patidar with 53 and Tim David, who remained unbeaten on 34, solidified a robust innings.

In response, Mumbai's attempted containment saw Trent Boult take one for 50, with Hardik Pandya securing a crucial wicket. Despite disciplined spells, the Mumbai bowlers struggled against a relentless RCB lineup, energizing a game that kept fans enthralled.

(With inputs from agencies.)