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Thrilling Showdown: RCB vs MI IPL Match Recap

The Indian Premier League match saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru set a formidable score of 240/4 against Mumbai Indians. Top performances came from Phil Salt (78) and Virat Kohli (50). In the bowling department, Trent Boult was most economical for Mumbai. RCB's strong batting lineup proved decisive in a captivating game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 21:48 IST
Thrilling Showdown: RCB vs MI IPL Match Recap
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In a thrilling Indian Premier League encounter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru showcased a batting spectacle against Mumbai Indians, scoring a formidable 240 for 4 on Sunday.

Phil Salt blasted his way to a stellar 78, while the ever-reliable Virat Kohli added a steady 50. Other contributors, including Rajat Patidar with 53 and Tim David, who remained unbeaten on 34, solidified a robust innings.

In response, Mumbai's attempted containment saw Trent Boult take one for 50, with Hardik Pandya securing a crucial wicket. Despite disciplined spells, the Mumbai bowlers struggled against a relentless RCB lineup, energizing a game that kept fans enthralled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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