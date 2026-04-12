Tottenham's Relegation Struggles Intensify Amid Sunderland Defeat
Tottenham's bid to escape relegation suffered another setback with a 1-0 loss to Sunderland, their 16th defeat of the season. Under new coach Roberto De Zerbi, Spurs remain winless in 14 league games and are two points from safety, as Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace gain crucial points.
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Tottenham Hotspur's battle against relegation took a severe hit following a disheartening 1-0 defeat to Sunderland on Sunday. The result leaves Spurs in dire straits, languishing in the relegation zone with only six matches to turn their fortunes around under the management of new coach Roberto De Zerbi.
Nordi Mukiele's deflected strike proved decisive at the Stadium of Light, as Tottenham's winless streak stretched to 14 matches. Despite some misfortune, including a cruel deflection, Tottenham struggled to respond effectively during the match's closing stages.
Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest secured a vital point against Aston Villa, extending their cushion over Tottenham in the standings. In a dramatic turn of events at Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace managed to overturn a deficit against Newcastle, thanks to Jean-Philippe Mateta's late double, moving them above their rivals in the table.
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