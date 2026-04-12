Cummings' Late Free-Kick Seals Dramatic Win for Mohun Bagan

A thrilling late free-kick from Jason Cummings secured a dramatic victory for Mohun Bagan Super Giant, defeating Punjab FC 3-2 in the Indian Super League on Sunday. This pulsating contest saw Mohun Bagan twice come from behind to claim three points and move up to second in the league standings.

Dani Ramírez and Nsungusi Jr. Effiong both scored for Punjab, giving them leads that were nullified by Jamie Maclaren and Sahal Abdul Samad for Mohun Bagan. The match was marked by attacking intent and momentum shifts, making for a captivating affair.

The decisive moment arrived in stoppage time when Cummings expertly curled a free-kick into Punjab's net, securing the win for Mohun Bagan. This result sustains pressure on league leaders Mumbai City FC, while Punjab FC remains seventh in the table.

(With inputs from agencies.)