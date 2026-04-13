Dominant RCB Triumphs Over MI in High-Scoring IPL Clash
Riding on impressive fifties by Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, and Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in a thrilling IPL match. RCB posted a formidable total of 240/4. Despite Sherfane Rutherford's valiant 31-ball 71 for MI, the team fell short with 222/5.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2026 00:07 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 00:07 IST
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Dominating performances by Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, and Virat Kohli powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to an impressive 18-run victory over Mumbai Indians in their latest IPL encounter.
RCB's top three batsmen, led by Salt's 78 and aided by Kohli's 50 and Patidar's 53, amassed a daunting 240/4 in their allotted overs.
Despite a spirited 31-ball 71 by MI's Sherfane Rutherford, the team could only manage 222/5, with RCB's bowlers effectively sealing the win.
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