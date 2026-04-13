Dominant RCB Triumphs Over MI in High-Scoring IPL Clash

Dominating performances by Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, and Virat Kohli powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to an impressive 18-run victory over Mumbai Indians in their latest IPL encounter.

RCB's top three batsmen, led by Salt's 78 and aided by Kohli's 50 and Patidar's 53, amassed a daunting 240/4 in their allotted overs.

Despite a spirited 31-ball 71 by MI's Sherfane Rutherford, the team could only manage 222/5, with RCB's bowlers effectively sealing the win.