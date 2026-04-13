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Mexico's Archery Triumphs and Ambitions: Aiming for LA 2028

Mexico's archery teams secured three bronze medals at the 2026 Archery World Cup's first stage in Puebla, emphasizing their focus on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Teams exhibited strong performances against international competitors, with both recurve and compound teams highlighting aspirations for future Olympic participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 07:32 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 07:32 IST
Mexico's Archery Triumphs and Ambitions: Aiming for LA 2028
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Mexico clinched three bronze medals at the inaugural stage of the 2026 Archery World Cup in Puebla, issuing a clarion call for Los Angeles 2028. Over 200 archers from 32 nations participated in the event, with hosts Mexico excelling in both recurve and compound divisions.

The women's recurve team, comprising Alejandra Valencia, Ana Paula Vazquez, and Angela Ruiz, secured bronze against Spain, winning 6-2. Vazquez told reporters the win marked a promising start toward the Olympics, setting a target for the team to achieve more.

Mexico's compound women's team also won bronze, defeating Turkey 233-230, while the men's compound team beat Denmark 233-226. The mixed team event is set for its Olympic debut at LA28, heightening each competition's significance leading up to the Games.

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