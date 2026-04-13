Manchester City's Dominant Display Tightens Premier League Race

Manchester City delivered a commanding performance with a 3-0 victory at Chelsea, solidifying their challenge for the Premier League title. With this win, Pep Guardiola's side moved to within six points of Arsenal, the league leader, amplifying the anticipation for their upcoming matchup against the Gunners. City's stellar form follows successes in other major competitions, painting a formidable picture for the race to the title.

Tottenham Hotspur's challenges deepened as they suffered a 1-0 loss to Sunderland, remaining ensnared in the relegation zone. In Roberto De Zerbi's debut match in charge, Spurs recorded their 16th league defeat, extending their winless streak to 14 games. The loss marks ongoing struggles despite hopes for a resurgence under new management.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace achieved a stirring 2-1 comeback win over Newcastle, improving their league position. Jean-Philippe Mateta emerged as a key contributor, scoring twice in the late stages of the match, overturning Newcastle's initial lead and securing pivotal points for Palace.