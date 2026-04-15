Arsenal Seeks Historic Double Amid Grueling Fixtures
Arsenal gears up for a challenging week, starting with their Champions League quarterfinal against Sporting Lisbon. Leading 1-0 from the first leg, they aim for a semifinal spot. The weekend brings a Premier League clash with Manchester City, crucial for their double pursuit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-04-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 13:37 IST
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Arsenal embarks on a defining week as they face Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday. Holding a 1-0 lead from the first leg, Mikel Arteta's squad eyes its second consecutive semifinal berth.
Sunday's clash against Manchester City looms large for Arsenal in their Premier League ambitions. Currently trailing City by six points, the match becomes pivotal for their title hopes.
Arteta, unfazed by recent setbacks, rallies his team to seize these opportunities. Injury concerns linger, but the focus remains sharp as Arsenal chases an unprecedented club achievement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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