Rory McIlroy: A Game-Changer for Australian Golf

Rory McIlroy's presence at the Australian Open has significantly boosted the nation's golf industry, attracting impressive attendance figures and contributing to the event's global appeal. His participation at Royal Melbourne last year drew a record crowd of 112,968, making it the most-attended golf event in Australian history.

McIlroy, who recently secured a second Masters title, will return to Australia's Sandbelt courses. The Northern Irishman's commitment reflects not only his fondness for these strategic venues but also his influence over top players like Adam Scott and Cameron Smith to participate.

Despite competing schedule challenges, Golf Australia remains steadfast in its early-December slot for the prestigious tournament, following the Australian PGA Championship in Queensland. With hopes of attracting more international stars, GA aims to capitalize on McIlroy's draw to elevate the tournament even further.

(With inputs from agencies.)