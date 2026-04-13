Phil Garner's Legacy in Sports: A Tribute

Phil Garner, a celebrated three-time All-Star and former manager, has passed away at the age of 76. Garner's illustrious career included winning a World Series title with the Pittsburgh Pirates and leading the Houston Astros to the Fall Classic in 2005. The news of his death was confirmed by his family on Sunday.

In Major League Baseball, the Atlanta Braves showcased their strength by delivering a decisive 13-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. Dominic Smith's home run and Jorge Mateo's four hits were highlights as Chris Sale pitched effectively, maintaining Atlanta's unique position as the only team unbeaten in series this year.

Rory McIlroy made headlines by successfully defending his Masters title, joining an elite group of golfers who have won the prestigious Green Jacket in consecutive years. Meanwhile, Milan Momcilovic announced his entry into the NBA draft, and Nick Pivetta of the San Diego Padres left the game due to elbow stiffness, signaling potential roster changes ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)