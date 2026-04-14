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Sports World Shaken: Major Updates Across NBA, Boxing, and Tennis

The world of sports saw major developments, including Doc Rivers stepping down as Bucks' head coach and Luka Doncic's uncertain return. In tennis, Laura Siegemund impressed in Stuttgart, while in boxing, Lauren Price eyes a significant fight against Claressa Shields. Additionally, Rory McIlroy's heart-racing Masters moment stole the show.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 05:24 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 05:24 IST
Sports World Shaken: Major Updates Across NBA, Boxing, and Tennis
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In a significant move within the NBA, Doc Rivers has officially stepped down as the Milwaukee Bucks' head coach after a challenging season. The Bucks ended with a 32-50 record, marking their worst since 2013-14 and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2015-16.

Meanwhile, Lakers' star Luka Doncic undergoes specialized treatment in Europe for a hamstring strain, with his game return still uncertain, according to ESPN. In tennis, Laura Siegemund thrilled German fans by defeating Viktoriya Tomova in the Stuttgart Open.

Boxing has its spotlight on Lauren Price, who aims for a high-stakes bout with Claressa Shields. Additionally, Rory McIlroy's heart rate data revealed the intense pressure he faced during a pivotal moment in the Masters, captivating golf enthusiasts worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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