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High-Stakes Showdown at Candidates Chess Tournament

Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali faces pressure at the Candidates chess tournament after a recent loss to China's Jiner Zhu. Vaishali leads with Zhu, as tense battles unfold ahead with contenders like Russia's Kateryna Lagno and Kazakhstan's Bibisara Assaubayeva. Anish Giri challenges leader Javokhir Sindarov in the open section.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paphos | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:52 IST
High-Stakes Showdown at Candidates Chess Tournament
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Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali faces mounting pressure in the Candidates chess tournament after failing to extend her lead. A recent loss to China's Jiner Zhu has drawn both players level at the top of the leaderboard, intensifying the race to challenge reigning world champion Wenjun Ju.

With fierce competitors like Russia's Kateryna Lagno and Kazakhstan's Bibisara Assaubayeva closing in, Vaishali must regroup quickly. The tournament's gripping final rounds promise dramatic showdowns, with all contenders, including Ukraine's Anna Muzychuk, poised for potential glory.

In the open section, Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov leads confidently but faces an imminent challenge from Dutch Grandmaster Anish Giri. Despite trailing, Giri's upcoming match offers him a slim chance to alter the tournament's dynamics significantly. Fans eagerly anticipate these high-stakes battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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