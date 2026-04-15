Uzbek Grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov Shines in Candidates Tournament
Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov has won the Candidates Tournament, setting up a World Championship match against India's Gukesh Dommaraju. The 20-year-old excelled in Cyprus, winning six out of 13 games. Sindarov, who scored 9.5 points, expressed relief and anticipates a challenging match against the experienced Gukesh.
Uzbek chess prodigy Javokhir Sindarov has claimed victory at the Candidates Tournament, concluding the event with a draw against Dutch competitor Anish Giri. His outstanding performance has secured him a future World Championship match against Indian player Gukesh Dommaraju.
The 20-year-old Sindarov demonstrated exceptional skill in Cyprus, winning six out of his 13 games and maintaining an undefeated record. He accumulated a total of 9.5 points, comfortably leading Giri, who finished with 7.5 points after a missed opportunity against China's Wei Yi.
Sindarov described the tournament as the most challenging week of his life, expressing his satisfaction at securing victory. With the chess world eagerly awaiting the upcoming championship against Gukesh, Sindarov remains focused on preparing for the tough battle ahead, while fans speculate about a potential comeback from Magnus Carlsen.
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