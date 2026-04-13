Tragedy Strikes: Ghanaian Footballer Dominic Frimpong Killed in Armed Attack

Dominic Frimpong, a Ghanaian footballer playing for Berekum Chelsea, has been tragically killed in an armed attack on the team's bus. The incident, involving assailants suspected to be armed robbers, occurred on Sunday as the team was returning from a game against Samartex in Samreboi, southern Ghana.

According to a statement from the club, masked individuals wielding guns began shooting as the bus driver attempted to reverse. In the chaos, players and staff scrambled into nearby bushes to evade the gunfire. Reports now confirm that 20-year-old winger Frimpong lost his life, leaving one teammate injured and receiving medical treatment.

The Ghana Football Association mourned Frimpong as a promising talent whose passion defined Ghanaian league football. The association also announced plans to reinforce security for teams during domestic travel, referencing a similar incident in 2023 involving another Premier League team, Legon Cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)