ICC Announces Record Prize Pool for Women's T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has declared a historic Rs 82 crore prize pool for the Women's T20 World Cup, scheduled in England and Wales in two months. The increment, a 10% rise from prior tournaments, signals the growing investments in women's cricket.

Including 12 participating teams, an increase from 10 in 2024, the championship will run from June 12 to July 5 across seven venues, with the final match to be held at Lord's Cricket Ground. Notably, the winners of the tournament will receive USD 2,340,000, while the runners-up will be awarded USD 1,170,000.

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta emphasized this initiative as part of a broader strategy to forge a competitive global environment for women's cricket. The T20 World Cup trophy will tour several cities, commencing from Scotland in May, as a prelude to this much-anticipated series.

(With inputs from agencies.)