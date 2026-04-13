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ICC Announces Record Prize Pool for Women's T20 World Cup

The ICC has announced a record Rs 82 crore prize pool for the Women's T20 World Cup in England and Wales. The prize has been increased by 10% from the previous edition, and the tournament will feature 12 teams. The event runs from June 12 to July 5, 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:32 IST
ICC Announces Record Prize Pool for Women's T20 World Cup
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The International Cricket Council (ICC) has declared a historic Rs 82 crore prize pool for the Women's T20 World Cup, scheduled in England and Wales in two months. The increment, a 10% rise from prior tournaments, signals the growing investments in women's cricket.

Including 12 participating teams, an increase from 10 in 2024, the championship will run from June 12 to July 5 across seven venues, with the final match to be held at Lord's Cricket Ground. Notably, the winners of the tournament will receive USD 2,340,000, while the runners-up will be awarded USD 1,170,000.

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta emphasized this initiative as part of a broader strategy to forge a competitive global environment for women's cricket. The T20 World Cup trophy will tour several cities, commencing from Scotland in May, as a prelude to this much-anticipated series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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