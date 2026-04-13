Indian Boxing Milestone: Historic Appointments in World Boxing

Lieutenant Colonel Manoj Kumar has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Indian to qualify as a Continental Technical Delegate for World Boxing. This significant advancement highlights India's growing influence in the international boxing arena.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has officially confirmed this development, while also announcing that Rajendran Ravindran successfully cleared the Continental ITO World Boxing examination. In a congratulatory message on social media, BFI stated, "Indian boxing making waves, inside and outside the ring. Congratulations to both Col. Manoj Kumar and Rajendran Ravindran on their recent appointments and achievements with World Boxing."

In addition to these personal achievements, the Indian boxing team has recently claimed 16 medals, including five gold, at the Asian Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. This series of successes marks an exciting and prosperous period for the sport in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)