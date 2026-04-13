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Indian Army Boxers Strike Gold at Asian Championships

Indian Army boxers won eight medals, including three gold, at the Asian Boxing Championships in Mongolia. Notable winners include Vishwanath Suresh and Preeti Pawar. The athletes trained under the Army's Mission Olympics programme, highlighting the effectiveness of the Army Sports Institute's training and competitive environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:25 IST
Indian Army Boxers Strike Gold at Asian Championships
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Indian Army boxers achieved remarkable success by securing eight medals at the recently concluded Asian Boxing Championships in Mongolia. This triumph included three prestigious gold medals.

In the men's section, standout performances came from Vishwanath Suresh, who clinched gold, Sachin Siwach with silver, and Akash who secured bronze. Lokesh and Narender Berwal also added to the medal tally with bronze finishes.

In the women's competition, Preeti Pawar and Arundhati Chaudhary struck gold, while Jaismine Lamboria earned a silver medal. This victory underscores the high standards of training at the Army Sports Institute under the Mission Olympics programme, designed to foster competitive excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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