Indian Army Boxers Strike Gold at Asian Championships

Indian Army boxers achieved remarkable success by securing eight medals at the recently concluded Asian Boxing Championships in Mongolia. This triumph included three prestigious gold medals.

In the men's section, standout performances came from Vishwanath Suresh, who clinched gold, Sachin Siwach with silver, and Akash who secured bronze. Lokesh and Narender Berwal also added to the medal tally with bronze finishes.

In the women's competition, Preeti Pawar and Arundhati Chaudhary struck gold, while Jaismine Lamboria earned a silver medal. This victory underscores the high standards of training at the Army Sports Institute under the Mission Olympics programme, designed to foster competitive excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)