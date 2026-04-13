India's Triumphant Victory at the World Archery Para Series

The triumphant Indian contingent was felicitated by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya following their stellar performance at the World Archery Para Series in Bangkok. Competing against athletes from 21 countries, the Indian team rose to prominence with a total of 13 medals, comfortably outperforming their competitors.

Among the 113 athletes, India's athletes shone brightly, securing 7 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals, placing them at the top of the medal table. The minister praised the contingent for not just leading the medal tally, but for doubling the medal count of the runner-up nation, Indonesia.

Reflecting on the victory, athletes like Payal Nag and Sheetal Devi shared moments of pride and accomplishment, emphasizing the honor of representing India. Coach Abhilasha Chaudhary highlighted how the competition cemented India's growing reputation as a global power in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)