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Thomas Partey Denies Additional Rape Charges in London Court

Thomas Partey, a Ghanaian soccer player for Villarreal, has pleaded not guilty to two new rape charges in London. Previously, he denied multiple charges related to alleged incidents between 2021 and 2022 involving several women. Partey, who joined Villarreal from Arsenal, remains on bail awaiting a trial that may be postponed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:07 IST
Thomas Partey Denies Additional Rape Charges in London Court
Thomas Partey
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Villarreal soccer star Thomas Partey returned to a London courtroom on Monday, where he pleaded not guilty to two additional rape charges. The Ghanaian international has consistently denied a total of five counts of rape and a sexual assault charge involving multiple women, spanning incidents from 2021 to 2022.

Partey, aged 32, faces these further accusations related to an incident in December 2020, during his time at Premier League side Arsenal. He formally rejected the latest allegations in Southwark Crown Court as he continues to contest the existing charges.

Set to return to court in November, Partey's trial may yet face delays. Previously a key player for Arsenal, Partey moved to Villarreal last summer on concluding his contract, which originally brought him from Atletico Madrid for 50 million euros in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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