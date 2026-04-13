Patience Amidst Turbulence: Finn Allen on Kolkata Knight Riders' Strategy

Kolkata Knight Riders' opener Finn Allen has called for patience from his team amidst a challenging start to the IPL season. Following a washed-out game against Punjab Kings, KKR has only managed to gather one point from four matches.

The team currently languishes at the bottom of the points table, with preparations underway to face Chennai Super Kings. Allen noted that T20 cricket's nature involves quick decision-making but emphasized that drawing conclusions from a few games would be premature.

Despite an initial good start, Allen believes that giving batters more time on the pitch at Eden Gardens will be crucial. Meanwhile, Varun Chakravarthy has resumed training after a finger injury, with Allen crediting Shane Watson for providing valuable guidance throughout his career.