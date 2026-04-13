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World Aquatics Lifts Restrictions: A Game Changer for Russian Athletes

World Aquatics has lifted restrictions on Russian athletes, allowing them to compete under their national flag. This decision comes ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and marks a shift in attitude toward Russia in major international sports. Requires four anti-doping tests and background checks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lausanne | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:06 IST
World Aquatics Lifts Restrictions: A Game Changer for Russian Athletes
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World Aquatics, the governing body for international swimming and aquatic sports, has announced a significant policy change, permitting Russian athletes to participate with their national flag and anthem. This decision is seen as a major shift in the sports community's approach to Russia, especially in light of the upcoming 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The change eliminates the requirement for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under neutral status after undergoing vetting. President Husain Al Musallam emphasized the organization's commitment to peaceful competition and inclusivity in sports. Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyaryov expressed gratitude, highlighting ongoing international dialogue as key to restoring sports diplomacy.

Despite the new freedoms, Russian athletes are still subject to four anti-doping tests and background checks before competing. World Aquatics' decision, applicable to its events, may influence the broader Olympic community's stance leading up to the Los Angeles Games. Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee's position remains unchanged for senior competitions, maintaining neutral athlete designations for Russian participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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