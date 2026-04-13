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WADA President's Urgent Visit: Strengthening India's Anti-Doping Measures

WADA President Witold Banka's visit to India aims to address the country's alarming doping record. Meeting with NADA officials, Banka discusses the urgent need to enhance anti-doping systems. India's high doping violations and efforts by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to implement stronger anti-doping measures are key focuses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:52 IST
WADA President's Urgent Visit: Strengthening India's Anti-Doping Measures
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World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President Witold Banka has arrived in Delhi for significant discussions with National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) officials. The focus of this visit is to address the integrity of sport in India and tackle the nation's troubling doping statistics.

Banka's visit highlights the urgency as India stands second in global doping violations, as per a WADA study. Meetings have centered around strengthening India's anti-doping measures and persistent challenges identified in the system.

Prominent Indian athletes have been affected by doping suspensions, and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasizes aggressive reforms to protect sport integrity. Banka is expected to discuss these issues further in a scheduled press conference.

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