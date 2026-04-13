WADA President's Urgent Visit: Strengthening India's Anti-Doping Measures

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President Witold Banka has arrived in Delhi for significant discussions with National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) officials. The focus of this visit is to address the integrity of sport in India and tackle the nation's troubling doping statistics.

Banka's visit highlights the urgency as India stands second in global doping violations, as per a WADA study. Meetings have centered around strengthening India's anti-doping measures and persistent challenges identified in the system.

Prominent Indian athletes have been affected by doping suspensions, and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasizes aggressive reforms to protect sport integrity. Banka is expected to discuss these issues further in a scheduled press conference.