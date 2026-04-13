From Court to Ring: Key Highlights in Sports News

In a significant development, former Miami defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. was reportedly involved in a fatal car crash in 2019, with details emerging from ESPN.

In other sports news, Doc Rivers has resigned as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks after a disappointing season. The Golden State Warriors are limiting Stephen Curry's play time as he recovers from a knee injury. The Atlanta Braves claimed a powerful 13-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians, showing dominance this season.

Boxing champion Lauren Price is keen for a high-stakes match against Claressa Shields, aiming for boxing glory. Meanwhile, former NFL cornerback Chris Payton-Jones tragically passed away in a car accident. Additionally, Rory McIlroy's heart rate spiked during a tense Masters moment, as revealed by fitness data.

(With inputs from agencies.)